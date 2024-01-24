SEMPORNA, Jan 24 — The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) will add a radar system on the east coast of Sabah, to strengthen security control of the country’s sea borders.

Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari said that the matter was one of several matters which would be resolved through the ministry’s budget this year.

“The need (for radar) is there, we will also look at control posts and the upgrade of our radar system. We will also ensure that we can meet the needs of the ground forces and air forces, including the Joint Task Force 2 (ATB 2),” he told reporters here today

Adly started his five-day working visit to Sabah by inspecting the operational area, as well as military camps and bases on the east coast of Sabah, starting yesterday.

He said that the ministry’s budget this year prioritises the needs of the east coast of Sabah, in addition to increasing the border control posts of Sabah and Sarawak.

“There are many aspects of Sabah which we prioritise; we are focused on national sovereignty but also related to economic development and the tourism sector,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Mindef, in a statement, said that Adly also received a briefing from the Malaysia Maritime Command Centre, regarding the trilateral cooperative arrangement between Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines.

It is about patrol operations, including the establishment of a communication hotline to facilitate coordination during emergency situations and security threats in the Area of Maritime Interest (AMI), involving the Sulu Sea and the Sulawesi (Celebes) Sea, read the statement.

It also said that the ATB 2 Armed Forces Family Housing Project (RKAT), at Kem Kukusan, Tawau, with the construction of 144 housing units, is expected to be completed in July this year.

In addition, it said, there are several ministry development projects being implemented on the east coast of Sabah, including the construction of an army camp in Felda Sahabat, Lahad Datu and the construction of additional RKAT units of various classes, amounting to 187 units, at Kem Kabota, Tawau. — Bernama