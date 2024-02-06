KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — The Kaspersky Security Network (KSN) infrastructure blocked a total of 22.04 million local threats targeting Malaysian users in 2023, a 0.43 per cent drop compared to 2022, with 22.13 million detections.

In a statement today, global cybersecurity and digital privacy company, Kaspersky, said the data gathered by KSN showed how frequently users are attacked by malware spread through removable USB drives and other offline methods.

“Worms and file viruses account for most local threats.

“Protection against local threats not only requires an antivirus solution capable of treating infected objects, but also a firewall, anti-rootkit functionality and control over removable devices,” it said.

Kaspersky general manager for South-east Asia Yeo Siang Tiong said the firm’s previous research showed that employees breaching security protocols are now as dangerous as external hacking against a company.

“I encourage organisations to look closely into how they can strengthen the human factor of their security posture.

“We should not be complacent just because we see this slight drop in local threats. Vigilance remains necessary,” he said. — Bernama

