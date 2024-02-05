KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — Maxis Bhd has launched an investigation to determine the validity of an alleged cybersecurity breach to its systems.

The telecommunication service provider said it “did not identify anything related to our own systems (but has) identified a suspected incident involving unauthorised access to one of our third-party vendor systems that reside outside of Maxis’ internal network environment.”

“We are working with them to investigate further and have also informed the relevant authorities,” it said in a statement.

Earlier today, it was reported in technology portals that the “R00TK1T ISC Team” published a claim that they have gained access to data belonging to Maxis Communications.

Advertisement

Maxis said additional defence measures are also being put in place to enhance the robustness of its systems to reduce further risk.

“Our customers’ privacy and security are of the utmost importance to us, and our ongoing priority is a thorough assessment and containment. We will continue to provide necessary updates on developments,” it added. — Bernama

Advertisement