KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — Entrepreneur and influencer Nur Fathiah Syazwana Shaharuddin, popularly known as Cleopatra, has reportedly filed an application in a Shariah court to confirm that she has not been married.

The former general election candidate for Batu said she has never even been to Thailand, after a marriage certificate purporting her union with former deputy inspector-general of police, Tan Sri Mohd Bakri Zinin, went public.

“I hope to resolve this as soon as possible. I try not to tarnish anyone's reputation,” she was quoted as saying by Malay daily Utusan Malaysia.

Shariah lawyer Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader, who represented Nur Fathiah, said the case was first referred to the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department and the department had confirmed that the certificate in question was fake.

“The wedding never took place, my client never went to Thailand and the wedding was never done online or via Zoom.

“How can a document from a neighbouring country be printed that says my client is married to Mohd Bakri?" he asked, referring to the purported marriage certificate.

Mohd Bakri was absent from yesterday's proceedings. However, his Shariah lawyer, Fakhrul Azman Abu Hassan confirmed that his client did not marry Nur Fathiah.

“Our party has also examined all the applications and we can say that the marriage does not exist.

“He said the applicant only made one application, which was to confirm the [status of] marriage,” said Fakrul Azman, referring to Nur Fathiah.

The re-mention of the case was set on April 22 by Shariah Judge Wan Mohd Najib Wan Hamat and parties involved were instructed to argue regarding the application.

Around October last, Nur Fathiah denied having married Mohd Bakri and said that the former high-ranking police officer was the chairman of one of her companies.

The status of the two individuals became a question when Nur Fathiah uploaded a picture of herself and Mohd Bakri on Instagram when they attended the “Senandung Nusantara Ethnochestra by Erwin Gutawa and Jay Subyakto” concert.