KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — A man with the title “Datuk Seri” is among 10 individuals detained on suspicion of involvement in a financial process exchange (FPX) syndicate that offers services to online gambling.

Anti-Money Laundering Criminal Investigation Division head Datuk Mohammed Hasbullah Ali said the suspects comprised nine men and one woman, aged between 27 and 49 years old.

Speaking at a special media briefing at Menara KPJ today, he said all of them were detained in Dang Wangi here from January 28 to 31.

“Based on investigations, this payment gateway syndicate began operating around mid-2022 under the guise of an entity called Cita Layar Sdn Bhd, which developed a gateway platform known as MyPay88 used as a medium for gamblers.

“This system was developed by a ‘Datuk Seri’ who is the operator and developer of the FPX system,” he said.

Mohammed Hasbullah said that based on investigations, the syndicate had been operating for a year.

“The syndicate has also succeeded in conducting transactions amounting to RM576 million,” he said.

He added that over 40 gambling operators had used MyPay88, and all the targeted gambling operators were local residents.

According to him, these arrests were the first breakthrough and the largest seizure involving this FPX syndicate.

“The syndicate is identified to have abused online payment system vulnerabilities to aid online gambling activities and other crimes,” he said.

He said that also seized were nine mobile phones, three computer devices, four sets of documents, two wristwatches, 10 vehicles and cash totalling RM325,000.

“Action has been taken to freeze 42 bank accounts totalling RM18,290,623 believed to be obtained from online gambling activities,” he said.

Mohammed Hasbullah said the arrests were made as a result of their investigations and information from the public.

“Therefore, the public is urged to always be vigilant and stay away from any activities related to online gambling syndicates.

“We have also contacted Bank Negara Malaysia to request their cooperation in assisting with the investigation into this syndicate,” he said.

He urged the community to continuously assist the police by playing a role as the eyes and ears to provide information related to online gambling.

“The police will not compromise and will always take stern action against online gambling syndicates to bring them to face justice,” he said. — Bernama