KUANTAN, Feb 6 — Over RM8.73 million in losses due to commercial crime cases were recorded in Pahang last month, said state police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman.

He said the state’s Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) also received 995 reports and arrested 147 individuals for various offences, including fraud and unlicenced moneylending, in the first month of the year.

“The losses of up to RM8 million at the beginning of the year is deeply concerning and the Pahang CCID must take proactive action to prevent such cases and increase awareness among the public,” he said at the Pahang Police Contingent’s monthly assembly here today.

Yahaya further said the Pahang Criminal Investigation Department recorded 180 cases last month, with 144 involving property crimes, while the crime resolution rate was 50.56 per cent.

Lipis, Pekan, Rompin and Cameron Highlands were among the districts with the lowest crime rates, he added.

In a separate development, Yahaya said the Pahang police seized 67 boxes and 27 cartons of untaxed alcoholic beverages valued at RM330,000 at a rented house in Genting Highlands, believed to be a storage facility for the beverages.

During the raid conducted at 11pm on February 2, police also arrested a 24-year-old Indian national believed to be working as a shop assistant in Genting Highlands.

The suspect has been remanded until this Thursday to assist investigation under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967. — Bernama