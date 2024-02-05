KUCHING, Feb 5 — Toh Puan Raghad Kurdi Taib, the wife of former governor Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud, has denied the allegation that her husband was taken out of a private hospital here against doctors’ advice.

She shared an Instagram Story at about 6pm to refute the allegation, adding to the posting the photo of what appears to be a handwritten note from a hospital staff that was labelled, “This is the proof”.

Earlier today, Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata confirmed that the police are investigating a report on the incident after it had gone viral on social media.

“The case is being investigated under Section 336 of the Penal Code (causing hurt by an act which endangers life or the personal safety of others),” he said in a statement.

Advertisement

He called on the public not to share or speculate on the issue as action could be taken against those sharing false information.

Mancha also warned that action can be taken under Section 500 of the Penal Code for printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory and Section 233 of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for offences of using network facilities to transmit communication deemed to be offensive or could cause annoyance to another person.

The police report that had gone viral was purportedly lodged by a staff of the hospital at almost 2am on Sunday.

Advertisement

The complainant claimed that Taib was removed from the hospital at around midnight “despite being advised to have the patient stay in the hospital for proper and adequate treatment”. — Borneo Post