KUCHING, Feb 5 — Police are investigating a report filed against Toh Puan Raghad Kurdi Taib, the wife of former governor Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud, for removing him from a private hospital here at 11.56pm on Saturday.

Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata confirmed in a statement that the police have received a report on the matter.

“The case is being investigated under Section 336 of the Penal Code (causing hurt by an act which endangers life or the personal safety of others),” he said.

He called on the public not to share or speculate on the issue as action could be taken against those sharing false information.

Mancha warned that action can be taken under Section 500 of the Penal Code for printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory and Section 233 of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for offences of using network facilities to transmit communication deemed to be offensive or could cause annoyance to another person.

In the report filed almost 2am on Sunday, the complainant claimed that Raghad removed her husband “despite being advised to have the patient stay in the hospital for proper and adequate treatment”.

According to the report, the hospital also has a copy of a letter from a law firm to Raghad instructing her to notify the firm if Taib was to be discharged.

Among those sharing a copy of the police report on social media was Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak deputy women’s chief Zulhaidah Suboh.

In her post she called for all Sarawakians, despite differing political beliefs, to unite and prevent Raghad from leaving the country until the police investigation is completed.

“If found guilty, there should be charges filed and justice be served,” she said. — Borneo Post Online