GEORGE TOWN, Feb 5 — Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow has denied allegations that Phase 1 of the Gurney Bay project cost RM247 million and stressed that the contractor is still responsible for any damage at the site.

He said in a statement that RM247 million is the full cost of the Gurney Bay project, namely phases 1 and 2.

“As of December 31, 2023, the state government has only paid RM58 million for the completed work. The RM247 million will only be spent when all components of the project are completed by 2026.

“As for damage at the site, the contractor is responsible for two years under the damage liability period condition,” he said.

Yesterday, Chow announced the opening of Phase 1 of Gurney Bay to the public and described it as a recreational park suitable for the whole family, with it uniquely located by the seaside.

Former chief minister Lim Guan Eng had earlier uploaded a post on Facebook questioning the quality of work at the recently-opened recreational park, which is already showing defects.

“The RM247 million spent should bring an international-standard recreational park,” said Lim, who is also the Air Putih assemblyman. — Bernama

