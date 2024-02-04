GEORGE TOWN, Feb 4 — The much anticipated first phase of Gurney Bay in Penang, built on reclaimed land at the cost of RM221 million, is finally open to the public from today.

The first phase of the park featured a viewing deck, a playground, a skate park, kiosks, toilet and open air car parks that covers over 27 acres.

The playground in Phase One of Gurney Bay, Penang — Picture by Opalyn Mok

One of its unique features is a promenade that runs around the park right next to the sea, affording visitors a view of the Penang coastline.

Advertisement

Joggers along the promenade at Gurney Bay, Penang. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

Marking its official opening, Penang Yang Dipertua Negri Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak and Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow Gurney Bay went on a walkabout on site this morning.

According to Chow, phase one of Gurney Bay took about one year and seven months to complete after the groundbreaking on May 14, 2022.

Advertisement

He said a total of 1,500 trees and about 10,000 shrubs have been planted in Phase One.

“Another 3,041 trees will be planted in Phase Two,” he said.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (in green t-shirt) walking along the Gurney Bay promenade on opening day February 4, 2024 — Picture by Opalyn Mok

He said Phase Two, which covers about 74.1 acres that includes state reserved lands and areas for other purposes, is currently at 40 per cent completion.

“It is expected to complete in middle of 2025,” he said.

The promenade around the park affords visitors with a scenic view of the sea — Picture by Opalyn Mok

The second phase will feature facilities such as a multilevel car park, a hawker centre, a vantage point, a water taxi jetty, toilets, beach and boardwalk, water garden, commercial and retail areas, and more open-air car park lots.

Chow said the park component for both Phase One and Phase Two will cover about 40 acres.

As for car parks, he said with the completion of phase two, there will be a total of 800 car parks, 12 bus lots and 238 motorcycle lots.

“We will look into increasing more open car park lots but if there are insufficient lots, visitors can still park at the available lots in nearby malls and hotels,” he said.