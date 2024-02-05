KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng today criticised the construction quality of the multi-million ringgit Gurney Bay in Penang after several facilities were said to be damaged a day after the opening of its first phase.

He said the park facilities should be able to meet international standards.

“Not only were the ropes on the playground equipment reportedly damaged, but the concrete structure was also reported to have cracked during the opening of the Phase 1 of Gurvey Bay Park to the public.

“Fortunately, the people responsible attended the matter after the complaint was submitted. However, it could not avoid the questions about the quality of the work,” he wrote on Facebook.

The first phase of Gurney Bay, built on reclaimed land at the cost of RM221 million, was officially opened to the public yesterday.

The first phase of the park featured a viewing deck, a playground, a skate park, kiosks, toilet and open air car parks that covers over 27 acres.

One of its unique features is a promenade that runs around the park right next to the sea, affording visitors a view of the Penang coastline.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow had said that the phase one of Gurney Bay took about one year and seven months to complete after the groundbreaking on May 14, 2022.

He said a total of 1,500 trees and about 10,000 shrubs have been planted in Phase One while another 3,041 trees will be planted in Phase Two.

He said Phase Two, which covers about 74.1 acres that includes state reserved lands and areas for other purposes, is currently at 40 per cent completion and expected to be complete in the middle of 2025.

The second phase will feature facilities such as a multilevel car park, a hawker centre, a vantage point, a water taxi jetty, toilets, beach and boardwalk, water garden, commercial and retail areas, and more open-air car park lots.