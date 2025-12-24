KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — Festive cheer filled the air nationwide today as Christians made last-minute preparations ahead of Christmas celebrations tomorrow, with shopping centres and public spaces adorned in vibrant, winter-themed decorations.

In the federal capital, decorations trader Dawt Hlei Sung, 42, said her family would observe a simple Christmas this year.

“My husband and I, together with our daughter and my parents-in-law, will attend church for prayers,” she said, adding that she still planned to buy a gift for her daughter despite the last-minute preparations.

A man dressed as Santa Claus is seen on Christmas Eve at MyTown Shopping Centre in Kuala Lumpur December 24, 2025. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

In MELAKA, the streets of the Portuguese Settlement in Ujong Pasir continued to draw visitors with their distinctive Christmas decorations.

Melaka Portuguese Heritage and Crafts chairman Marina Linda Danker said most members of the Kristang community began preparations as early as last month, with the celebration having attracted about 50,000 local and international visitors so far.

“The tradition of decorating homes with Christmas trees, reindeer, colourful ornaments and religious figurines remains strong among the 118 houses, home to about 1,400 residents,” she said, adding that large crowds were expected on Christmas Eve as visitors gather to view and photograph the festive displays.

A. Santhana Samy, 58, decorates St. John Britto Church in Sungai Pinang December 24, 2025, as part of the final preparations for Christmas tomorrow. — Bernama pic

In PENANG, many Christians were seen thronging shopping malls and convenience stores to complete last-minute purchases.

A Bernama survey in Bukit Mertajam and Seberang Jaya found shoppers focused on daily necessities, decorations and gifts, often accompanied by family and friends.

Shopping malls, decked out in winter-themed decorations, have also become a major attraction, particularly for children, while retailers offered special promotions in conjunction with the festive season.

Final preparations under way at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Cathedral in Johor Bahru December 24, 2025, ahead of Christmas tomorrow, with volunteers hard at work decorating the church’s interior and grounds. — Bernama pic

In JOHOR, malls and commercial centres were crowded as shoppers made final preparations, driving demand for food, gifts and other Christmas essentials.

Corporate executive V. Nithia, 42, said her family planned a modest celebration centred on home-cooked meals and time together.

“The joy for us is not about spending a lot, but sharing a meal and enjoying the moment,” she said, noting that some items were cheaper than expected under the Christmas 2025 Festive Season Maximum Price Scheme.

Meanwhile, Singaporean visitor Daniel Phoon, 35, said Johor Bahru remained a convenient and cost-effective destination for Christmas shopping.

“I can get everything I need in one place, and the prices are better. The festive atmosphere also makes the experience more enjoyable,” he said. — Bernama