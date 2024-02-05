KLANG, 5 Feb — The Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah has decreed that 50 per cent of the Royal Klang City Council (MBDK) members comprise professionals who are experts in urban development.

His Royal Highness said the council should not solely be managed by politicians, but also by professionals.

The composition of the council should also reflect the demographic makeup of the residents in Klang to ensure representation of all ethnic groups, said the Sultan.

His Highness also reminded the council members, as well as its staff, to always serve with dedication and integrity.

“Avoid all forms of corruption and power abuse...You all need to go to the ground to be closer to the people and understand their problems,” said Sultan Sharafuddin during the proclamation ceremony of the city’s status today.

The Sultan of Selangor also told MBDK to find solutions to address the flood issues in the city, adding that parts of Klang would be flooded in the event of high tide and heavy rain.

“Expert opinions need to be obtained to ensure any plans to address the flood issue can be effectively implemented...A well-organised and systematic plan needs to be implemented, taking into account the strategic location of the Royal City of Klang, which is at the mouth of the Klang River,” said His Highness.

He expressed the hope for Klang, which is rich in historical heritage, to develop to a higher level of excellence, becoming known for its clean city image.

“The aspects that need to be given attention include the cleanliness of residential areas, rivers and riverbanks, as well as good infrastructure facilities. I also hope that the authorities entrusted with developing Klang will continue to promote the city as a tourist destination with its attractive and historical locations, thereby boosting the economy and income of the residents in the area,” said the Sultan.

Sultan Sharafuddin emphasised the need for short-term, medium-term, and long-term planning to be promptly implemented to ensure that the residents of the Royal City of Klang live in harmony in a safe environment.

“What’s there to be proud of in achieving a city status if the basic needs of the people cannot be properly managed,” said the Sultan. — Bernama