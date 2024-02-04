PORT DICKSON, Feb 4 — Tourism events and programmes in Negeri Sembilan must strive for maximum impact to ensure they effectively benefit the local population, said Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

He underscored the importance of promoting and implementing the 50 activities and programmes listed in the 2024 Negeri Sembilan Calendar of Events (COE 2024) to enhance visitor arrival in the state.

Aminuddin urged organisers to ensure the effective organisation of these programmes and activities to achieve the desired impact.

“We want the money spent on these programmes and activities to benefit the people directly,” he said after unveiling the state’s COE2024.

Highlighting the unique features of each district in the state, Aminuddin emphasised their potential for tourism development in the country.

Therefore, he urged the relevant agencies to focus on developing tourism potential in districts such as Jelebu for its natural attractions, Kuala Pilah for cultural activities, Port Dickson for its beaches, and Tampin for extreme sports.

Aminuddin highlighted that the programmes and activities outlined in COE 2024 are centred around three main clusters: beach, ecotourism, and customs and heritage.

The selection of events considers various elements, including their strength and impact, aiming to attract more tourists to the state and contribute to the socio-economic well-being of the local population, he said.

The listed events include NS Fest, Ngoca Bola Festival, Trans Naning Ultra NS Challenge 2024, Tampin MTB Jamboree, Sopit Biru Sg. Timun, Petronas Cubprix Championship, and Jempol District Motocross Championship. — Bernama