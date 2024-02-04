IPOH, Feb 4 — Two more illegal immigrants who fled from the Bidor Temporary Immigration Depot last Thursday have successfully been recaptured, bringing the total number of arrests to 41 as of 7am today.

Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri confirmed the matter and said the two escapees were detained early this morning.

He said all those detained were Rohingya escapees and had been sent to the Tapah district police headquarters for further action.

On Feb 1, 131 illegal immigrants, comprising 115 Rohingya, 15 Myanmar nationals and one Bangladeshi, escaped from the men’s block during a riot at the temporary detention depot.

Advertisement

However, one detainee died in a road accident at KM 335 of the North-South Expressway. — Bernama