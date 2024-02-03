KUALA LUMPUR, 3 Feb — The tenant of the house affected by a landslide at Jalan Taman Pantai, Taman Bukit Pantai, Bangsar, thought that the loud noise and tremors she had experienced were due to construction work at a nearby house.

The 42-year-old woman, known as Norlie Ismail, said she heard and felt the loud noises and tremors several times while sleeping in her room around 10am.

“At first, I heard two loud bangs, but I didn’t get up immediately because I thought it was construction work in the house on the upper slope.

“However, the third bang was so loud that it shook the house, causing me to wake up immediately and grab my mobile phone before running out of the house,” she said when contacted.

Norlie said the fire brigade arrived about five minutes after the distress call was made following the incident.

“I was in a state of panic and fear at that time because I saw soil and water entering the kitchen and storeroom, causing damage to everything in that area, including electrical appliances.

“I then took important documents and seven cats from the room outside with the assistance of the firefighters and made a report about this incident at the Bangsar Police Station,” she said.

Norlie, the sole occupant of the house with 10 rooms, said that several other occupants had moved out several months ago.

“I have been renting this house for four years and plan to move next month. After this incident, I asked the new landlord to let me move in earlier as I was informed that this house is no longer safe to live in,” she added.

Norlie said that for now, she is staying at her friend’s house, while her seven cats are temporarily placed in a cat hotel.

“I will collect other belongings that are still in the house tomorrow,” she said.

Earlier, the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department Operations Centre reported a landslide incident on Jalan Taman Pantai, Taman Bukit Pantai, Bangsar this morning, with a house affected by the incident. — Bernama