KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — City Fire and Rescue Department today confirmed a landslide near a detached home in Taman Bukit Pantai, Bangsar, due to a broken swimming pool drain pipe.

In a statement, the department said it received an emergency call at 10.45am and a team was immediately dispatched to the scene at Jalan Taman Pantai.

“Preliminary investigations show that a leak in the swimming pool’s circulation system from the housing unit above may have caused the landslide.

A view from above the area affected by the landslide in Taman Bukit Pantai, Bangsar. — Picture courtesy of the Fire and Rescue Department

“The remaining water was also removed to prevent the ground from being continuously softened and to further reduce the potential of soil erosion,” it said.

No casualties were reported.

The department said the case was later handed over to the Kuala Lumpur City Hall’s slope unit and the police for further action.

