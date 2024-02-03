TAPAH, Feb 3 — The Immigration Department has confirmed that 10 undocumented migrants who escaped from the Bidor Temporary Immigration Centre on Thursday night have been recaptured as of this morning.

Immigration director-general Datuk Ruslin Juson said the operation to track down the remaining 120 immigrants is ongoing until all of them are apprehended.

“At about 7am today, two individuals were detained at the Batu Melintang Mosque, where they came to seek water from congregants. The locals informed the police, and they were subsequently recaptured.

“Just a while ago, we received information that one arrest was made in the Sementa Orang Asli Village, all within a 12-kilometre radius. These immigrants have started coming out to find food,” he told a press conference here.

He said that this development indicates positive progress in the operation, which received cooperation from the police, including the General Operations Force, Air Operations Force, Criminal Investigation Department and the People’s Volunteer Corps (RELA). — Bernama

