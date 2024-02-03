KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — Police arrested 12 men on suspicion of being involved in the incident of setting firecrackers on the road while blocking traffic around Kayu Ara, Petaling Jaya as it went viral on social media on Thursday.

Petaling Jaya district police chief, ACP Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid said all the suspects aged between 22 and 68 were arrested in Kampung Sungai Kayu Ara on Thursday night.

He said all the men were picked after police detected a 22-second video showing the incident.

The video also showed several motorcycle convoys accompanying a white Toyota Vellfire that carries a gangster symbol.

“The results of the initial investigation found that the post was uploaded by the owner of Media Hutan account on Facebook at 2pm yesterday. The incident is believed to have happened in Kayu Ara, Petaling Jaya on a date and time that has not yet been confirmed,” he said in a statement tonight.

He said police also seized a white Vellfire and the case is being investigated under Section 7(a) of the Explosives Act 1957 and Section 43 of the Societies Act 1966. — Bernama

