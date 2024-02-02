KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he hoped Americans would see the humanitarian crisis happening in Gaza, and understand their country’s ability to influence the matter.

In an interview with the Al Jazeera news outlet, Anwar labelled the Israeli aggression against Palestinians in Gaza as genocide.

“We would strongly urge and hope the American masses who cherish freedom, who cherish human values, who understand justice for the Palestinians and the Jews that they would hopefully make a position,

“They cannot condone killings of babies and children, they cannot condone colonisation of Arab lands or Palestinian lands,” Anwar said.

Calling Israel’s occupation of Gaza cruel and illegal, Anwar said Palestinians have the right to oppose their occupiers.

Anwar also urged the Arab nations to unite and take a stand on the humanitarian crisis, saying Malaysia has exhausted its avenues to help in the crisis.

The Israel-Hamas conflict broke out in October last year after the Palestinian group launched surprise attacks against the south of Israel.

Since then, Israel has retaliated with a level of aggression that has seen the Zionist regime being accused of war crimes and genocide.

The US is historically a strong supporter of Israel, viewing the latter as a key ally in the Middle East.