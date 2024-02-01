KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim wishes all residents of the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan a “Happy 50th Anniversary”.

He also called on all the people to sow the seeds of a culture of unity and throw out messages of hate, replacing them with an attitude of caring and concern for one another.

“This is also in line with the Madani concept which demands that we embrace everyone and be in agreement to making the country’s development agenda a success.

“May the Federal Territories continue to progress, be sustainable and prosper!” he posted on social media today.

The Federal Territory Day is celebrated on Feb 1 every year to commemorate the declaration of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan as Federal Territories.

Kuala Lumpur was declared a Federal Territory in 1974, Labuan in 1984 and Putrajaya in 2001. — Bernama