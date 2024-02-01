MELAKA, Feb 1 — An immigration swoop netted 134 undocumented migrants in raids on nine locations during Op Sapu and Op Selera around Kelemak, Alor Gajah and Taman Desa Bertam late last night.

Melaka Immigration director Anirwan Fauzee Mohd Aini said the inspections were based on public complaints and intelligence information related to the influx of foreigners in the two areas in question, which are believed to be settlements for foreign workers in the construction sector.

“All those detained between the ages of 25 and 48, along with one woman, included 101 Bangladeshis, Indonesia (26), Myanmar (six) and a Nepali citizen. Some foreigners tried to escape by hiding behind wooden walls and cupboards,” he said here today.

He said among the violations were no identity documents, overstaying, holding fake documents or passports and other offences under the Immigration Act 1959/63 (Act 155)/Immigration Regulations 1963 and Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants (ATIPSOM) Act 2007.

“All those arrested will be sent to the Machap Umboo Immigration Depot and Immigration will track down the employers who are harbouring them for further action, besides six summonses issued for witnesses to come in for investigations. — Bernama

