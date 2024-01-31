PUTRAJAYA, Jan 31 — A 25-year-old Tanzanian woman, believed to be a victim of human trafficking, was rescued by the Malaysian Immigration Department (JIM) in a raid in the federal capital two days ago.

Immigration director-general Datuk Ruslin Jusoh said the raid was conducted at an apartment in Kuala Lumpur following information from the High Commission of the Republic of Tanzania in Malaysia.

The Tanzanian woman is believed to have been brought into the country for sexual exploitation by a syndicate, he said in a statement today.

He said another Tanzanian woman, aged 32 and known as “Madam” was also arrested during the raid on suspicion of abusing her student visa by becoming a pimp.

Ruslin said the modus operandi of the syndicate was to promise jobs including the opportunity to further studies in Malaysia.

“Members of the syndicate members were found to move from one luxury residence to another to avoid their activities being detected by the authorities,” he said. — Bernama

