KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — Police have arrested three local men yesterday who are suspected of abducting and robbing a male journalist from China near Kajang on December 31, last year.

The incident involved a 40-year-old victim who was vacationing in the country. He was offered a cash chip worth RM100,000, and invited to play at a casino in Genting Highlands, Pahang.

In a statement today, Kajang district police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said that the victim, who incurred losses, was asked to repay nearly RM200,000 and made the payment through online banking transactions.

He said subsequently, the victim was asked to transfer another RM150,000 but refused to do so, suspecting that he had been duped and manipulated.

The victim was then invited to dinner but taken to a durian orchard near Genting Highlands, where he was assaulted and his personal belongings were seized.

“After that, the victim was taken to a residential area around Kajang where he was tied up and beaten by several men inside a nearby security guard post,” he said.

Following that, the victim managed to free himself and was assisted by the public in making a police report at the Kajang district police headquarters on January 2.

Mohd Zaid said that all the suspects, aged between 30 and 50, have confessed to their involvement in the case. The suspects have been remanded for five days starting today to assist in the investigation.

“The public with information about this case is urged to contact Investigating Officer Insp Afiq Rifdi Mohd Azmi at 011-29667474 or call at any nearby police station to assist in the investigation,” he added. — Bernama