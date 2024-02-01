SEREMBAN, Feb 1 — A father pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here to the charge of raping his 16-year-old daughter in November last year.

The 47-year-old visually impaired man made the plea after the charges were read against him before Judge Datin Surita Budin.

According to the charge, the man was alleged to have raped his underage daughter in a house in Kampung Kendong Baru Kota, on Nov 12, last year, and he was charged under Section 376(3) of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum prison sentence of 30 years and 10 strokes of the rattan, if convicted.

Deputy public prosecutor Goh Hsiao Tung appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was not represented.

The father of three, in his appeal, claimed that he was drunk on the day of the alleged incident and that he lost one eye in an accident some time ago. He also had to look after his father.

The court then set March 6 for mention and the accused was denied bail.

The media previously reported that the police arrested the man for allegedly assaulting his teenage daughter on Jan 24.

Rembau district police chief, DSP Hazri Mohamad, reportedly said that the man was also investigated for alleged rape, after the police received a report from a medical officer at Tuanku Ampuan Najihah Hospital (HTAN) Kuala Pilah, that the girl claimed that she had been raped by her father on Nov 12 last year. — Bernama