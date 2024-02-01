KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — A total of 5,791 individuals, including three students, have been arrested for various drug-related offences during the nationwide three-day “Operasi Tapis Khas” from January 29, police said.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (JSJN) director Datuk Seri Mohd Kamarudin Md Din said the operation, involving over 2,200 officers and members of JSJN, also seized a total of 128.3 kilogrammes and over 16,000 litres of various types of drugs estimated to be worth RM610,071.39.

He said those detained were aged from 14 to 80, and the operation’s objectives were to detect and apprehend drug traffickers at roadblocks, eradicate drug addiction points, take action against persistent drug addicts, detect and apprehend “wanted persons” for drug offences and take preventive measures.

“Those arrested include drug peddlers (534 individuals, including a student), addicts (3,226 individuals, including four civil servants and two students), wanted persons (247 individuals), and for other offences (1,784 individuals, including four civil servants),” he said in a statement today.

Police also confiscated various assets amounting to RM934,972.31, including cash totalling RM34,872.31, vehicles worth RM876,500, jewellery worth RM18,600 and watches worth RM5,000.

“The total value of drug seizures and asset seizures is estimated to be RM1.55 million.

“JSJN continues to strive to combat drug abuse and distribution activities and hopes that the community will continue to provide information related to these activities in their surroundings. Information can be relayed through the JSJN hotline at 012-2087222,” he said. — Bernama

