KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — Police have arrested a man for allegedly assaulting his wife after she supposedly ignored his call to help with the housework at their home in Pandan Perdana, Ampang on Monday (January 29).

Ampang Jaya Police chief ACP Mohd Azam Ismail said that following the incident, the 36-year-old man was arrested around Pandan Perdana at 6.20pm yesterday.

He said that preliminary investigations found that the victim, who is an interior designer, had an argument with her husband at about 9.30am.

“The suspect then destroyed her laptop and hit her until she suffered injuries to her right hand. He became angry because she did not help him with their house chores,” he said in a statement today.

He said the unemployed suspect, who tested negative for drugs and had no police records, has been remanded for three days until Friday (February 2).

Mohd Azam said the case is being investigated under sections 323 and 427 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt and committing mischief. — Bernama

