JOHOR BARU, Jan 31 — The Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail granted an audience to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki, in Kuala Lumpur, yesterday evening.

It was learnt that the meeting lasted an hour.

The matter was announced in a brief post on the official Facebook page of Tunku Mahkota Ismail last night.

The Regent of Johor is now in Kuala Lumpur in conjunction with the proclamation of Sultan Ibrahim as the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong today for five years.

His Majesty is scheduled to leave Istana Bukit Serene here at 7.45am for Royal Hangar at Senai International Airport (LTAS) before leaving for Subang Air Base. — Bernama

