PUTRAJAYA, Jan 30 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is committed and determined to continue its prevention and operations to eradicate graft, abuse of power, and misconduct within its jurisdiction as the sole enforcement agency to combat corruption in the country.

MACC said in a statement today that the Corruption Perception Index (CPI) 2023, announced by Transparency International-Malaysia (TI-Malaysia) today, states that the country has improved its position, climbing four places from 61 to 57 out of 180 countries.

It said Malaysia has also improved its score to 50 from 47 after consecutive declines since 2019.

“According to TI-Malaysia, among the contributing factors to the score improvement are MACC’s investigations, arrests and convictions of high-profile cases over the past two years,” read the statement.

In this regard, MACC called on all quarters to continue their cooperation, play their roles, and be highly committed to improving prevention strategies and good governance to achieve the government’s aspiration to place Malaysia in the 25th position in the CPI rankings by 2033. — Bernama

