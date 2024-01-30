JOHOR BARU, Jan 30 — The Indonesia government is keen to establish a roll-on roll-off (RORO) ferry service between Batam Island in Riau to Tanjung Belungkor in Kota Tinggi to increase imports and exports between Johor and the republic.

Indonesian consul-general Sigit Suryantoro Widiyanto said that the RORO ferry service, which also transports commercial vehicles, will ensure a more efficient and direct delivery of goods between the two countries via the route.

“Indonesia’s proposal to introduce a RORO ferry service between Batam Island’s Batu Ampar Port and Tanjung Belungkor Ferry Terminal in Kota Tinggi has been submitted to the Johor government for consideration.

“With a RORO ferry service, both Indonesian and Malaysian commercial vehicles can be transported to deliver a bigger variety of imported or exported goods.

“We hope that the proposal can be implemented soon, as both Indonesia and Malaysia can benefit from the trading,” said Sigit Suryantoro to reporters during the sidelines of a media event at the Republic of Indonesia consul-general in Jalan Taat here yesterday.

Local media representatives and the Johor Media Club committee members were feted to an introduction to senior Indonesian consuls and lunch.

A RORO ferry service is a maritime logistical solution and can function as a freight transport where commercial vehicles or transporters can be directly driven into the vessel or land through the ramps making the loading and unloading process more efficient.

Sigit Suryantoro explained that existing Indonesian and Malaysian Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) will stand to benefit from the service.

He said previously companies could only send limited quantities of goods on a commercial passenger ferry.

“With a RORO ferry service, we estimate that it can transport up to 70 commercial vehicles. With that, larger quantities can be transported thus saving cost and time,” said the senior Indonesian foreign service officer.

Sigit Suryantoro said the successful establishment of the RORO ferry service between Batam Island and Tanjung Bekungkor will need the initiative to be a priority for both countries.

“This can also ensure that the economies of the two regions will grow rapidly and in tandem with development,” he said.

Additionally, Sigit Suryantoro said Batam Island’s special region in Riau and the southernmost state of Johor can also boost tourism with the RORO ferry service.

“Therefore, we propose that a Batam-Johor special regional zone be set up where citizens of both regions can benefit from privileges in terms of discounts on services and products,” he said.

For the period from January to November last year, Johor recorded the highest amount of exports and imports to Indonesia at RM23.6 billion and RM17.3 billion respectively.

In the first 10 months of 2023, Johor also recorded tourism arrivals of 1.49 million visitors from Indonesia, which makes it the second-highest country after Singapore.