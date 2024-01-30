KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 — Foreign diplomatic corps in Malaysia today extended their best wishes on the social media platform X, to Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah who ended his reign as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong, as well as Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

British High Commissioner to Malaysia Ailsa Terry said she was glad that she could thank their Majesties for the close relationship between the United Kingdom and Malaysia.

“Our deepest appreciation and wishes to Tuanku,” said Terry.

United Nations Resident Coordinator in Malaysia Karima El Korri also extended her wishes to the King and Queen, saying that His Majesty’s reign has been an exemple of leadership and inspiration.

“Best wishes on your journey ahead,” she said.

Pakistan High Commission in Malaysia through the same platform said: “HC (High Commissioner Syed Ahsan Raza Shah) conveyed best wishes on behalf of the President, PM and people of Pakistan to His Majesty.”

Embassy of Spain in Malaysia via X also conveyed best wishes to Their Majesties, saying : “Wishing farewell to HM (His Majesty) Yang di-Pertuan Agong King Al-Sultan Abdullah and HM (Her Majesty) Queen Azizah. Their legacy will remain in our memories.”

Al-Sultan Abdullah will be succeeded by the Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, who will ascend to the federal throne as the 17th King of Malaysia for the next five years, starting tomorrow. — Bernama