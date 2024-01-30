KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 — The independence and integrity of the courts must be safeguarded by all stakeholders at all times and at any cost to boost investors’ confidence globally, said Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

The deputy prime minister highlighted this in his speech at the panel discussion and book launch on Civil and Criminal Appeals in Malaysia (fourth edition) at the Asian International Arbitration Centre (AIAC) here today.

He also emphasised that the judiciary can rest assured of the continuous support of the government for an independent judiciary, ensuring that all cases in court are heard impartially without any interference from the executive.

“Although I left the legal profession many years ago to embark on my political journey, I recognise the paramount importance of the administration of justice in our country and the rule of law for a fair and orderly society, as this ensures that laws are applied justly and not arbitrarily through an adequate system of appeals in our courts,” he said.

During the event, Fadillah also extended congratulations to the author of the 1,200-page book, Tan Kee Heng, commending his contribution to the legal fraternity and judicial community through the publication. The book comprehensively covers the hierarchy of all courts in civil and criminal appeals.

“I believe the legal fraternity and judiciary will appreciate the tireless efforts and dedication of the Sarawakian author in this publication.

“It will enrich our understanding of appellate practice and inspire a new generation of legal minds to approach their profession with diligence and integrity, benefiting society as a whole,” he added.

Based on the author’s background, Tan is an advocate of the High Court in Sabah and Sarawak who has been actively practicing law for approximately 25 years.

Among those present were Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat, President of the Court of Appeal Tan Sri Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim, Federal Court and Appeal Court judges, as well as High Court judges and judicial commissioners. — Bernama