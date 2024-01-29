KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — Disbursement of the cash aid Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) Phase 1 to 8.2 million recipients begins today.

The payment will be credited into the bank accounts or channelled in cash through Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) in stages to those who are registered in the STR database to their respective STR eligibility category.

According to MOF, the STR Phase 1 payment has been increased by the government to RM500 for recipients in the household category with an income of RM2,500 and below, compared to the maximum payment of RM300 last year.

Households with earnings of RM2,501 to RM5,000 are eligible to receive between RM100 and RM300, while senior citizens with no spouse and single recipients will receive RM150 and RM100 respectively. — Bernama

