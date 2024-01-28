KULIM, Jan 28 — The Forestry Department of Peninsular Malaysia (JPSM) has confirmed that there is no illegal logging or encroachment in the Ulu Muda Forest Reserve (HSUM) in Sik, said Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

He said that although the ministry has received the report from JPSM, it will continuously monitor the situation to ensure that such things do not occur.

“We will continue investigating because we receive complaints from NGOs (non-governmental organisations) and so on.

“Based on the satellite data, we will do further investigation to ensure that there is no encroachment there,” he told a press conference during a working visit for the Green Worship House programme at the Sekolah Menengah Agama Tarbiah Diniah today.

He said the basin in the forest reserve was sensitive as it affected the water supply of three states, namely Kedah, Perlis and Penang.

Recently, an environmental NGO, RimbaWatch, claimed that logging activities in the HSUM area have caused Tasik Muda, the main source of water for users in Penang and Kedah, to suffer from sedimentation problems.

The study was conducted using satellite imagery. It found that the Muda Dam has accumulated deposits since March 2023 and that the situation worsened in October.

Meanwhile, Nik Nazmi said Penang Chief Minister Chan Kon Yeow’s proposal to set up the Ulu Muda Basin Authority to manage the water resources in the Ulu Muda was not new.

Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor reportedly said that the proposal was interference in the affairs of the Kedah region and was determined to disallow the implementation of such a proposal while Kedah is under his administration. — Bernama