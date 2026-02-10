KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today received a courtesy call from Perlis Menteri Besar Abu Bakar Hamzah at his office in the Parliament building.

In a Facebook post, Anwar said the meeting opened a space for discussion on strengthening cooperation between the Federal Government and the Perlis State Government.

He said the discussion also touched on the need to intensify efforts to help the people of Perlis, with a focus on well-being, economic opportunities and fair and inclusive development.

“The Madani Government will continue to be committed to ensuring that each state is given due attention for the benefit of the people as a whole,” Anwar posted.

Abu Bakar, who is the Kuala Perlis State assemblyman, was sworn in as Perlis Menteri Besar on Dec 28, replacing Mohd Shukri Ramli, who resigned due to health problems. — Bernama