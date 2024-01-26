KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — The Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) today stressed that it has never given permission to any party offering money lending services to use its logo.

SSM, in a Facebook post, said that the commission’s logo was detected being used in several money-lending advertisements on social media.

“Be informed that SSM has never permitted any party offering money lending services to use the commission logo.

“Any party that uses the SSM logo without permission may be subject to action under Section 54 of the Trademark Act 2019,” it cautioned. — Bernama

