KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — A man and his two female friends pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to charges of advertising sexual services using the X application, previously known as Twitter last week.

Hasli Ikhwan Arif Zul Hasli, 32, Norshazrina Md Zamri, 27, and Norhidayah Mahadi, 24, were jointly charged with the offence under Section 372(1)(e) of the Penal Code which provides a maximum of 15 years imprisonment with whipping and a fine, if convicted.

The are charged with committing the offence at the office of Bukit Aman Anti-Vice, Gambling and Secret Societies Division (D7) in Wangsa Maju, on January 16, at 10.10am.

Deputy public prosecutor Nidzuwan Abd Latif did not offer any bail for the three accused as this is an unbailable offence but proposed a bail amount of RM20,000 for each if the court grants them bail.

Counsel Mohd Faris Abrar Othman, representing the three accused, requested a minimal bail amount, highlighting that his three clients support their families.

“My client, Hasli Ikhwan, is a father of three aged between four and 12. He also supports his father who is a kidney patient, while Norshazrina takes care of her 56-year-old mother, who has heart disease and Norhidayah has no fixed income,” said Mohd Faris who was assisted by lawyer Muhammad Faiz Mustafa.

Judge Siti Aminah Ghazali later allowed bail of RM10,000 with one surety for each accused and fixed February 28 for case mention and submission of documents.

Earlier the media reported that a man was arrested for allegedly selling explicit videos through social media, showing him engaging in sexual activities with over 20 women of various races.

On January 18, the man was arrested at a house in Janda Baik, Pahang by Bukit Aman’s D7 of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the police also arrested his two female companions at the house where his father also resides. — Bernama