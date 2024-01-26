IPOH, Jan 26 — Two men were charged in the Sessions Court here today with cheating a man in connection with a joint-venture mining project using the name of Menteri Besar Perak Incorporated (MB Inc).

Heidil Iskandar Mohd Shamlan, 33, and Mohd Zulkifli Mohd Toha, 45, pleaded not guilty to the charges before Judge Norita Mohd Ardani.

They were charged with two counts of deceiving Muhammad Razlan Abdullah, 65, into believing that they could help him obtain a REE mining project in Hulu Perak, which prompted Muhammad Razlan into handing them a total of R650,000.

The offence was allegedly committed at the public car park of Hotel Casuarina Meru Raya here at 4.30pm on October 10, 2023, and in front of the MB Inc office here at about 4.45pm on November 17, 2023.

Heidil Iskandar also pleaded not guilty to two other charges of cheating See Chin Chee, 56, by deceiving the latter into believing that he could help obtain a joint venture project with MB Inc to develop a 400-hectare land in Mukim Pasir Panjang Ulu, Perak Tengah, for Jinsha Mineral Sdn Bhd.

This prompted See to hand over a total of RM350,000 to Heidil Iskandar for the purpose.

Heidil Iskandar also pleaded not guilty to five other charges of cheating See by deceiving him into believing that he could help Agrostone (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, owned by Wai Yap Lai, 51, to obtain several joint venture projects with MB Inc.

This prompted See to hand over RM600,000 to Heidil Iskandar.

The offences were allegedly committed at the Public Bank Simpang Pulai Branch between August 3, 2022, and December 28 of the same year.

All the charges were framed under Section 420 of the Penal Code which provides imprisonment for up to 10 years with whipping and a fine if convicted.

The court allowed both accused bail of RM20,000 on each count with one surety and they were also ordered to report themselves at a police station every month, surrender their passports and not intimidate witnesses.

The court set March 13 for mention for appointment of counsel and submission of documents.

Earlier, Mohd Zulkifli pleaded not guilty in the Magistrates’ Court to the charge of cheating Andy Anak Ungin, 43, by impersonating a Chief Executive Officer of MB Inc.

He was charged with committing the offence at a meeting room, at the office of MB Inc in Bandar Meru Raya here between 3pm and 4.30pm, on November 17, 2023.

The charge, framed under Section 419 of the Penal Code, provides imprisonment for up to seven years or with a fine or both if found guilty.

Magistrate S. Punitha allowed Mohd Zulkifli bail of RM3,000 with one surety and fixed March 27 for mention. — Bernama