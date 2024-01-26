KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — Police have detected non-governmental organisations (NGOs) manipulating fraud victims to help them recover money that they have lost in scams, for a fee.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (JSJK) director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said these NGOs also levy a service charge but with no guarantee that the victims will get back their defrauded money.

Speaking at a special JSJK press conference here today, he said that whenever victims defrauded, the NGOs loom large to show interest in commercial crime prevention activities.

“Efforts made in disseminating information and commercial crime prevention messages are very welcome but do not manipulate the victims.

“Based on the legal system of this country, in any claim for compensation, loss and the like, the scammed victim has to file a claim through the court,” he said.

Ramli said this claim procedure can only be handled by professionals who are certified legal practitioners.

Therefore, any service offered in the form of a “debt collector” by an NGO needs to be evaluated and thought through because it is not protected under the law since the victim will be obtaining a service from the NGO voluntarily in addition to signing a contract.

“It is feared that the service charge levied will only result in the victim suffering more losses in addition to money already lost in scams,” he said.

Meanwhile, from last January 1 to 15, JSJK has opened 1,918 investigation papers of various commercial crime cases involving losses amounting to RM92,135,144.

He said the trend of rising cases and the value of losses recorded for the first 15 days of this month is a sign that JSJK needs to intensify its efforts to curb the crime. — Bernama