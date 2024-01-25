JOHOR BARU, Jan 25 — Firemen rescued 17 Hindu devotees who were trapped at the Sri Muniswarar Maha Mariamman in Kampung Kangkar Tebrau Kiri here last night while preparing for the Thaipusam celebration after flash floods hit the temple area.

Tebrau Fire and Rescue Station operations commander Senior Fire Officer 1 KUP Khairul Azhar Abd Aziz said they received a report of the incident at 10.13pm before eight firemen rushed to the scene.

“Heavy rain throughout the day yesterday caused water to rise up to three metres before the temple management contacted the fire department. The area is prone to floods especially during prolonged periods of rain,” he said in a statement today.

He said all victims, comprising eight men, eight women and a boy, were evacuated to a safe location, adding that no casualties were reported.

The operation ended at 11.53pm, he added. — Bernama

