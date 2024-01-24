KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — The appointment through contract basis is an interim measure towards the implementation of a new method for the permanent appointment of public officers, which will involve amendments to relevant acts.

The Public Service Department (PSD), in a statement, said that officers appointed through contract will be appointed to permanent positions using the new method under the public service remuneration system, which will be finalised later.

“The appointment to a permanent position is also subject to performance and approval by the Head of Department.

“This appointment is based on current regulations and policies in force, namely the Human Resources Service Circular (MyPPSM), which includes salary and benefits determination,” it said.

According to PSD, on July 12, 2023, the government decided that a new method for the permanent appointment of civil servants should be introduced to strengthen the public service remuneration system.

It said the decision was made to ensure the government achieves long-term financial sustainability.

The department also hoped that improvements to the public service remuneration system would enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of public service delivery and safeguard the welfare of civil servants in line with the Malaysia Madani aspirations.

Meanwhile, according to PSD’s Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ), the contract appointments will be implemented in stages, starting with the appointment of federal civil servants under the Public Services Commission (PSC), with the Malaysian Armed Forces and Police Service schemes being exempted from this process.

It added that applications for contract appointments would be similar to permanent appointments, done through the SPA9 portal, with all recruitment processes conducted by PSC.

“The contract period is three years or until the permanent appointment method comes into effect. The salary for officers appointed on a contract basis is the same as that for permanent appointments,” it said.

According to PSD, the performance evaluation process for contract officers is based on existing policies and regulations, while the termination process is based on contract terms.

On whether the initial salary of contract officers takes into account previous work experience, PSD said it can be considered by the Appointing Authority, subject to the current regulations and policies in force. — Bernama