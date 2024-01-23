KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid has confirmed receiving a police report on Chegu Bard’s allegation that three Perikatan Nasional (PN) representatives were summoned for an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong today.

He said this case would be investigated by the Bukit Aman Classified Crime Investigation Unit.

Allaudeen said this when asked by Bernama about a police report lodged by an individual at the Travers police station yesterday against Chegu Bard, whose real name is Badrul Hisham Shahrin.

Chegu Bard is said to have made the allegation in a 52-second video uploaded on the Tik Tok application under the name “Alias Official”.

The police report denied Chegu Bard’s allegation, describing it as inaccurate, and asked police to take action. — Bernama

