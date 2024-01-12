KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — The police said today they have recorded statements from four individuals over claims of a so-called “Dubai Move” to overthrow Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s administration.

Those called up were blogger Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris or Papagomo, Perikatan Nasional (PN) activist Badrul Hisham Shaharin or Chegubard, social media influencer Mohamad Salim Iskandar — and Community Communications Department (J-Kom) deputy director-general Datuk Ismail Yusop who first brought up the matter.

“A total of 145 police reports were lodged over the matter,” Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said in a brief statement here.

He also confirmed that the police had opened an investigation paper on the allegation that PN intends to bribe the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to back their attempt to change the government.

Advertisement

“This will be investigated under Section 500 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communication and Multimedia Act 1998,” he said, adding that four police reports had been made related to the same issue.

Section 500 handles defamation, while Section 233 handles misuse of network facilities to transmit communication deemed to be offensive.

Razarudin reminded the public that the cases are still under investigation, and Malaysians should avoid any speculations that may interfere with the investigations.

Advertisement

He reminded that strict action would be taken against those who tried to manipulate the sensitive issues especially those involving fearmongering and national security.

PN elections chief Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor had previously clarified that the “Dubai Move” did not take place in the United Arab Emirates capital as claimed, but in downtown Chow Kit here.

Despite Sanusi’s remark on the matter, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s Youth chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal has been adamant that no such attempt exists.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had also said he had received intelligence reports authenticating the ouster plot.

Anwar has acknowledged the plot allegations but has played them down, saying he prefers to focus on his government work.