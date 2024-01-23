KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 ― Toh Puan Na'imah Abdul Khalid, the wife of former finance minister Tun Daim Zainuddin, today reminded Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim that “power is brief”.

Na'imah, speaking in a calm and steady voice as she read out her written press statement, addressed Anwar directly.

“Finally, I say to this to you, Anwar Ibrahim, that power is brief and there is always a reckoning for those who abuse it.

“As the Bard whom you often quote says, 'Man, proud man, Drest in a little brief authority..',” she said to the media gathered at the court complex here, referring to the English playwright and poet William Shakespeare.

“The rest, you know,” she said, after posting her RM250,000 bail.

Asked why her statement carried a message addressed to Anwar, Na'imah replied: “Well, I think it's obvious, thank you very much”.

Among other things, she said she believes she will be vindicated from the newly-pressed charge of alleged failure to declare her assets to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

In her statement to the media, Na’imah said that while she has been charged with an offence, she will prove in court that she had not committed any crime.

She claimed the “real crime” to be a political revenge plot against her husband Tun Daim Zainuddin and their family through national institutions like the MACC and the Attorney General's Chambers.

“The real crime is the wielding of state power for personal ends and not for the benefit of the people,” she said.

Na'imah was accused in the Sessions Court this morning of failing to declare assets to the MACC as required, including two companies, two vehicles, and eight properties including the Ilham Tower.

She claimed trial.



