KUCHING, Jan 22 — Parti Bumi Kenyalang today urged the Sarawak government to recommend a Dayak or a non-Muslim to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong as the next governor to replace incumbent Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud whose term will expire at the end of next month.

Its president Voon Lee Shan said there is nothing in the Sarawak Constitution to prohibit a non-Malay or a non-Muslim to be the governor.

“If there is a silent agreement among the elites in Sarawak or Malaysia that only Malays or Muslims could be governors, such an unholy agreement should be removed,” he said in a statement.

He noted all the current and the past governors, including those on acting positions, were all Malays or Muslims, adding that it is seen as discrimination of race in Sarawak to such an important position.

“At the moment, talks are rife that Tan Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar will soon take over from Taib as the eighth governor.

“This had caused much uneasiness among the Dayak community as they expected this time around a Dayak would be appointed to hold this ceremonial post,” he said.

Voon added that the Dayaks have waited for the past 60 years to see one of their own as the head of state.

“The federal and state governments should not see this matter lightly,” he said, adding that being the majority race, it is right that the position this time be given to the community.

He said that there should not be any interference over the appointment of the governor by the federal government or by the Prime Minister’s Office.

He recalled that the Dayak paramount chief Tun Temenggong Jugah Barieng was supposed to be appointed the first governor of Sarawak after the formation of Malaysia in 1963, but it was strongly opposed by the then prime minister Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra Al-Haj.

Voon said that Article 1(1) of the Sarawak Constitution empowers the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong, after consultation with the premier of Sarawak, to appoint who should be the head of state. He said it is not sure if Taib has chosen to resign as the governor as there is no news or response from him.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim told reporters in Kuala Lumpur earlier today that he has submitted Wan Junaidi’s name as a candidate for the post, adding that an announcement can be expected this week.