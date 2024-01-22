ALOR GAJAH, Jan 22 — The Melaka state government will announce its new water tariff on Wednesday (January 24) by prioritising the interests of consumers and stakeholders, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

He said the water tariff adjustment would not burden the consumers too much, thus helping the sustainability of supply to all parties.

“The ceiling level (of the new water tariff adjustment) is 22 sen, so we will see in Melaka, within the existing limit, how far 22 sen in Melaka can reach (to adjust the price),” he told reporters after officiating the launch of Audemars Microtec (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd in the Angkasa Nuri Industrial Area in Durian Tunggal here today.

Also present were Audemars Microtec (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Mirko Audemars, state Science, Technology, Innovation and Communications Committee chairman Datuk Fairul Nizam Roslan and Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) deputy chief executive officer S. Sivasuriyamoorthy.

Elaborating, Ab Rauf said most of the states are currently facing the loss of about 40 per cent of treated water due to the problem of leaking underground pipes, with Melaka also having last adjusted its water tariff over 18 years ago.

“But it’s the same principle, Johor, Kelantan, Terengganu, Perak, Kedah and Perlis... our water pipes are decades old and require maintenance or replacement now.

“If not, only 60 per cent of the water we supply will reach the consumers, the remaining 40 per cent will be lost underground. If we lose 40 per cent of water, our investment will also go down 40 per cent,” he said.

He said that, as such, the state government and the people must collaborate to ensure water can be supplied to a minimum level of 90 per cent so that it benefits all parties.

On January 17, the National Water Services Commission (SPAN) announced water tariff adjustment for all domestic users in Peninsular Malaysia and the Federal Territory of Labuan starting February 1.

The water tariff adjustment will see an average increase of 22 sen per cubic metre. — Bernama