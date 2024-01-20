KOTA KINABALU, Jan 20 — The City Hall (DBKK) continues its efforts to elevate the city’s cleanliness level and general well-being, this time around the district central market and its nearby jetty.

During a visit to the central market here today, Mayor Datuk Seri Sabin Samitah said some issues raised during his visit were concerning lighting, drainage and broken fans, and he assured DBKK will carry out the necessary repairs and improvements.

“We are also planning to hold a contest among the vendors to encourage them to beautify their stalls so that more tourists are attracted to visit the central market.

Advertisement

“This is especially since a nearby hotel opened up recently, which I am sure its guests will want to visit the market. So our focus will be towards cleanliness and repairs,” he said.

As for the fish market, Sabin said it is clean, but he noted that the Sabah Fish Marketing Sdn Bhd (Safma) area still has room for improvement in this aspect, and he said DBKK and Safma will work together to sort out the issues.

Sabin said among the actions that need to be taken to address the cleanliness issue at the Safma fish market is to ensure the traders there dispose of their wastes in garbage cans to be picked up by garbage collectors.

Advertisement

“I had also visited the nearby jetty, which I found not only old but also unsafe due to slippery floors.

“Public servants who work at Pulau Gaya for example, especially if they are pregnant or have other complications, find it hard to embark and disembark the boats from the jetty.

“Hence, DBKK will take the necessary steps to improve the jetty’s conditions,” he said.

Also present during the visit was Kota Kinabalu Member of Parliament Datuk Chan Foong Hin. — Borneo Post