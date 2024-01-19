PUTRAJAYA, Jan 19 — Personnel from the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) and the Special Malaysian Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (SMART) will be sent for training abroad to gain exposure to disaster management, says Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Central Disaster Management Committee chairman, said among the countries identified for the training were Japan and the United States.

He said that the decision to send the personnel abroad was also in line with the wishes of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who wanted Nadma and SMART officials to receive overseas training.

“We intend to establish cooperation with several countries that have the experience and more advanced and up-to-date technology,” he said in a press conference after delivering his new year’s address to Nadma staff in Pulau Meranti, today.

Ahmad Zahid said the effort to send officers abroad would also reduce the agency’s dependence on external consultants or experts that required high costs. — Bernama

