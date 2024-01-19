KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — Pahang and Sabah have fully recovered from floods and 140 victims from 52 families at three temporary relief centres (PPS) in the two states have returned home.

According to the latest report on floods from the National Disaster Control Centre, National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), the situation in Johor has remained unchanged with 65 people from 19 families still at two PPS in Segamat district this afternoon.

The report said according to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, the number of flood victims in Tatau district in Bintulu and Debak in Betong rose to 335 people from 103 families this afternoon, housed at three PPS, compared to 30 people from six families this morning.

Nadma also said 27 people from eight families in Bintulu, Sarawak were affected by storm but no evacuation centres were opened yet.

Meanwhile, the Irrigation and Drainage Department Telemetry Station shows that five rivers in Johor, Kedah, Perlis and Terengganu are at danger levels as of 4pm today.

They are Sungai Johor in Kota Tinggi and Sungai Muar in Segamat; both in Johor; Sungai Kedah, Kota Setar, Kedah; Sungai Arau, Perlis; and Sungai Terengganu, Hulu Terengganu.

The report said 17 roads have been closed due to floods, damaged bridges and landslides, including Jalan Kuala Mentiga-Terapai in Pekan, Pahang; Jalan Bukit Jugra in Kuala Langat, Selangor and Jalan Bukit Kayu Hitam-Bukit Tangga-Sintok in Kubang Pasu, Kedah. — Bernama

