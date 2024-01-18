KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — Selangor will increase its water tariff at a rate of 22 sen per cubic metre from February 1, Utusan Malaysia reported today.

The increment is in tandem with the state government’s plans to boost the coffers of Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd.

According to the national news outlet, consumers in the state will see an increase of between RM1 and RM6 per month depending on their usage.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the state government will take measures to lessen the burden on those affected by the increase.

“We found that 49 per cent of users in Selangor will be affected. I will also announce several measures including ensuring that the Darul Ehsan Water Scheme continues,” he said.

Amirudin, who is also the Gombak MP, said that the revision of the water tariff was announced previously during the recent State Legislative Assembly sitting.

He further pointed out that the water tariff increase would boost the business capital of Air Selangor that had been overdue for several years.

“Yesterday, we contacted Air Selangor to explain the effect of the water increase approved by the National Water Service Commission (SPAN),” he said after completing the Selangor Digital School graduation ceremony today.

He added that he would share further information on the matter in a statement this evening.

Today, Utusan Malaysia reported that, starting February 1, the government has permitted the peninsular states and the Federal Territory of Labuan to increase water tariffs for domestic users by up to 22 sen per cubic metre.

This marks the first such increase involving multiple states in four decades, with Pahang maintaining its water tariff for 42 years and Penang for 31 years.

If implemented by all state governments, the new water tariff could result in monthly water bill increases ranging from RM1.60 to RM8 per residence or 5 to 27 sen per day for a household using 20 cubic metres.

Last November, Amirudin informed the state assembly that a water tariff review would be conducted within the first six months of this year.

He said the decision was made by the federal government which had then decided the schedule for that period following SPAN’s approval.